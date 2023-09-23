Elder Services Of Cape Cod Announces 2024 Grant Awards

SOUTH DENNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands recently announced the award of $130,000 in grant funding to 13 local organizations serving older adults on the Cape.

Funds were made available through Title III B and D Community Grants and distributed by an advisory committee based on community feedback and research performed by Elder Services on community needs.

Grants this year largely tackled transportation needs and shortages in at-home care.

“While transportation remains a critical need in our area, particularly on the Outer and Lower Cape, testimony at the public hearings pointed to emerging needs in the areas of caregiver respite and technology assistance and education,” said Jim Worthington, chair of the Title III Advisory Board.

“The board’s funding decisions responded to current trends by assessing the programs’ potential geographical scope and the greatest number of individuals to be served,” said Community Services Officer Sarah Franey.

This year’s grantees are the MV Center for Living, Helping Our Women, Samaritans on Cape Cod & the Islands, Palliative and Support Care of Nantucket, Sight Loss Services, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, South Coastal Counties Legal Services, the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, the Brewster, Truro, Orleans, and Chatham Councils on Aging, and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

