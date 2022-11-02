Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals

HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be providing free Thanksgiving meals for seniors.

To qualify for meals, applicants must be 60 years or older, reside in Barnstable County, and must call to make a reservation no later than November 16 at 3 p.m.

Three locations will be available for pick-ups at the following times and places:

-Monday, November 21 between 2 and 3:30 p.m. at the Falmouth Senior Center, 780 Main Street, Falmouth

-Tuesday, November 22 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Provincetown Council on Aging, 2 Mayflower Place, Provincetown

-Tuesday, November 22 between 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Elder Services of Cape Cod, 68 Route 134, South Dennis

Recipients are not required to be an Elder Services customer to receive a dinner. The individually packaged meals are on a first come, first served basis.

For more information visit https://escci.org/

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter