Provincetown to Use Electronic Vote Tabulator

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown has purchased a vote tabulator that officials say will help increase election security and vastly improve and accelerate ballot counting and election result reporting.

Provincetown voters will first use the new paper ballots and electronic tabulator during the presidential primary election on March 5.

The new LHS ImageCast Precinct (ICP) Ballot is a ballot scanning device that uses hand-marked paper ballots that are then hand-fed into the scanner in order to cast the ballot.

Notable changes begin with the physical ballot itself as voters will now mark their choices by “filling in the oval” instead of the previous method of marking the ballot with an “X” or check mark.

When voters cast ballots, the scanner pulls the ballot through a motorized feed and deposits the ballots into an integrated ballot box.

The ICP device has tabulating capabilities, and when the polls close, the ICP prints out the race results and other information on a paper tape.

Recognizing the historical significance of Provincetown’s manual ballot box, the Town will have it available in the auditorium during elections so voters can still hand crank the old ballot box when getting their “I Voted” sticker.

“While we understand and respect the traditional way votes have been cast and counted in Provincetown, we believe it is time to move to a more modern and secure system,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“Your vote matters, and we’re dedicated to successfully implementing this new, more secure voting process to ensure the integrity of our elections as well as improve and accelerate ballot counting and result reporting,” Morse said.

A video explaining the new voting process and electronic tabulator can be viewed on the Town’s website.