Energy Secretary: US Offshore Wind Jobs Should Be Union Jobs

May 31, 2022

NEW LONDON, CT (AP) – The U.S. energy secretary and Danish wind developer Orsted say they want American union workers to build offshore wind farms to dot the U.S. coastlines–the building trades workers who could otherwise be left out of a transition to renewable resources.

A majority of onshore wind and solar farms have been built either with non-union workers or without collective bargaining agreements, except for in California, according to North America’s Building Trades Unions.

Orsted signed a project labor agreement this month with the national union representing 3 million people in the building trades to construct the company’s U.S. offshore wind farms with an American union workforce.

By Jennifer McDermott, Associated Press

