EPA Grants to Benefit Local Estuaries, Other Water Sources

BARNSTABLE – Grants ranging from nearly $9,000 to more than $250,000 have been granted to multiple organization from the Environmental Protection Agency through their Southeast New England Program to protect local estuaries and water sources.

SNEP Watershed Grants totaling almost $2 million will aid eleven different projects across both Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island. Work being done locally includes shellfish restoration, nitrogen reduction, and wastewater treatment expansions.

The following is a passage from a press release from the EPA detailing the grants: