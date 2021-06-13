Utility Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles

HYANNIS – Cape Cod beaches have been included as stops on National Grid’s recently released EV Road Trip.

The EV Road Trip is an undertaking by National Grid hoped to increase public interest in using electric vehicles.

The company has invested $200 million to set up nearly 20,000 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the Northeast.

Research suggests that some customers have refrained from switching to electric vehicles due to concerns over not being able to reach enough charging ports.

Switching to electric vehicles will help cut back on carbon emissions in the transportation sector which can hurt the environment.

“Transportation is actually the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and in the Northeast, Specifically, it’s about 40% of the greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jake Navarro, Director of Clean Transportation for National Grid.

Forty sites are featured on the EV Road Trip, which is one of many efforts by National Grid to help reduce CO2 emissions.

Other projects include attempts to work with cities and localities to add more electric buses for commuters and schools.