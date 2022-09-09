Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown.

The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage.

The project is the first of its kind for the utility company.

“The Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown is one of Eversource’s most innovative and exciting projects to modernize the grid, improve reliability and help deliver the benefits of a sustainable energy future to our customers,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan in a statement.

“As those on the Outer Cape know all too well from recent firsthand experiences, we’re seeing more unpredictable and extreme storms across our region with the changing climate that have the potential to cause significant damage to the electric system, and we can’t wait to fully complete this project that enhances reliability for our local customers.”

The battery is housed at the Provincetown transfer station, staying connected to the grid fully charged and automatically activating when necessary, said officials.

The project was an alternative solution to providing reliable power through a second distribution line, which Eversource said would have necessitated construction through Cape Cod National Seashore land.