Eversource Continues To Provide Essential Work During COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON – Recognized as “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers,” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Eversource continues to operate and serve their four million customers across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“We still have the responsibility of providing a very critical need, to provide power, electricity, and water to our customers,” said Eversource Spokesman Reid Lamberty.

Under Eversource’s Covid-19 Plan essential work includes any work that maintains or improves the condition of the energy company’s electric and gas systems, and supports its foundational mission of safe reliable energy service.

Examples of essential work include but is not limited to:

-Replacement of electrical lines, poles, and other equipment needed to keep the systems operating.

-installation of automated switches that speed restoration of customers following an outage.

-New utility Connections to provide services to homes and other facilities

-Vegetation Management along electric lines, as trees remain the biggest threat to our system in New England.

-Repair Natural gas leaks.

-Replacement and upgrades of natural gas lines.

Work that Eversource is not currently performing includes any non-critical field work that requires access to home or businesses. This includes energy efficiency in house visits, customer requested meter relocations and exchanges, and natural gas appointments.

“With the critical need for social distancing during this pandemic we are modifying our policies to keep our contactors, customers and employees safe,” said Lamberty.