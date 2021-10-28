Eversource Estimates Power Restoration by Saturday Night

HYANNIS – Eversource representatives said that they expect power restoration efforts to be complete for most communities by 6pm Saturday.

Strong winds made repair work hazardous on Wednesday, and the shear amount of debris also impeded progress, but the energy company said that its crews are working hard and will likely have power back on for most residents by the end of the week.

Eversource said that most affected customers will likely see their power restored sooner as over 1,500 service crews continue repairs, some from as far away as Canada.

The full statement from Eversource can be found below: