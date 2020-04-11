Eversource Donates $2 Million to Support Communities During Virus Outbreak

HYANNIS – To support customers and communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, Eversource has announced that they are donating more than $2 million through the Eversource Foundation to nonprofit organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

The funds include the company’s usual $1.2 million annual donation to United Way agencies across all three states as well as an additional $1 million donation for various agencies such as health and human service organizations as well as food pantries.

Some of the organizations receiving the funding include United Way partners, the Greater Boston Food Bank, and Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

“We understand that the need is tremendous now,” said Eversource Foundation President Theresa Hopkins-Staten.

“This virus is impacting all of us, there’s no one excluded from the impacts of this pandemic. Yet there are many among us who are having an extremely difficult time. It is up to us as a foundation to step up and make whatever contributions we can to support our customers and those communities in need.”

Hopkins-Staten said that the company has tried to assist the community during the crisis to the best of its ability by sending out communications with customers, suspending customer disconnects for non-payment, eliminating late payment charges and assisting customers with financial programs.

“It’s something that we’ve been doing continuously since the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, and we will continue to do because we understand that it’s necessary. And as a utility, there are expectations that are placed on us, and we’re always willing to rise to those expectations and do what’s right,” said Hopkins-Staten.

She said that the Eversource Foundation is dedicated to helping communities while the company continues to take all necessary precautions to maintain reliable service for its customers, as well as ensure the safety of its employees and the public during the pandemic.

“We’re out there trying to stimulate the economy and help economically whenever we can, as well as trying to make a difference to those organizations who are out trying to provide assistance and services to some of our most vulnerable customers,” said Hopkins-Staten.