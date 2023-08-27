Eversource Foundation Donates $62,000 To Cape & Islands United Way

HYANNIS – The Cape & Islands United Way recently received a donation of $62,000 from the Eversource Charitable Foundation to support their efforts to provide food, housing, healthcare, and childhood education for struggling families in the area.

$20,000 of the $62,000 will be used to support the organization’s micro-grant program, which funds volunteer efforts to improve the community such as local clean-ups and beautification, and environmental and youth services.

Community micro-grants are available on a rolling schedule and typically provide around $2,500 in aid.

Recent beneficiaries of the Micro-Grant program include the Cape Cod Toy Library, Harwich Children’s Fund, and Cape Cod Pride.

The remaining funds will be used to support the organization’s partnerships in the region, such as A Baby Center in Hyannis.

“We are dedicated to supporting the United Way’s mission and its local agencies that deliver life-changing services in the communities we proudly serve every day,” said Theresa Hopkins-Staten, President of Eversource Foundation.

“Not only are our employees committed to making a direct impact through these local non-profits by reaching into their own pockets year after year, they volunteer thousands of hours annually to help make a difference for those in need,” she said.

This is the third year Eversource Foundation has donated to the United Way.

To learn more about applying for a microgrant, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter