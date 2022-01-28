Eversource Geared Up for Potential Heavy Snowfall and High Winds

HYANNIS – Eversource officials said that they are already gearing up ahead of this weekend’s forecast for strong winds and heavy snowfall.

Spokesperson Chris McKinnon said they are monitoring the forecast and adjusting their plans accordingly.

“With this one, we’re preparing for all different kinds of scenarios. We anticipate at least some type of impact on Cape Cod. So we’re making sure that we bring extra crews, and we’ve pre-positioned them on Cape so they’re ready to roll if needed and if any power outages end up happening,” said McKinnon.

He added that strong winds will be the most likely cause for outages, and the snow may be an obstacle for crews looking to get to damaged areas, however the utility company has had multiple days to prepare.

Out-of-state crews will also be in Massachusetts to assist in recovery efforts.

“We’re New Englanders, we’re used to storms like this coming through every winter, but this is going to be the first potentially significant snowfall that we’ve seen this season. So we want to make sure that our customers are prepared just as much as we are prepared for this,” said McKinnon.

He urged residents to keep their electronics charged in case of emergency, and to utilize back-up generators responsibly by keeping them away from the home and not impacting indoor air quality.

McKinnon asked residents to also drive safely if they need to leave their homes.

To report an outage, Eversource can be reached at (800) 592 2000, and also online at Eversource.com.