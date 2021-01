HYANNIS – For the third time, Eversource has been recognized as one of the top 380 companies in the world for gender equality as part of the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Eversource is said to be devoted to equality and inclusion of all kinds.

The company hopes to maintain a work environment where employees can feel valued and respected, regardless of their gender.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter