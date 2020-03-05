Eversource to Deploy AEDs on Line Trucks

HYANNIS – Eversource is deploying automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on their line trucks in Massachusetts.

AEDs can provide life-saving care to those suffering cardiac arrest in a matter of minutes, and they can increase the chances of survival significantly while emergency personnel arrives to provide care.

Eversource employees who work on lines will have the ability to perform immediate care to co-workers who experience sudden cardiac arrest in the field.

150 AEDs are being deployed by Eversource this year, bringing their active total among line crews as well as work centers and substation groups to 250. The company has the eventual goal of ensuring that every field crew has an AED with their line truck.