Eversource Upgrading Transmission Towers

EASTHAM – Eversource is replacing 85 wooden transmission structures with steel structures in Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet as part of a project to strengthen electric systems throughout the state.

The new structures require significantly less maintenance than the wood structures and are more resistant to damage during storms, increasing electric reliability to customers, said Eversource.

“Maintaining the infrastructure that supports electric lines is one of the ways we ensure the safe and secure transmission of electricity throughout the region,” said Eversource Vice President of Transmission Project Management Stephen Sullivan in a statement.

“As the region’s businesses and population grow, and the demand for electricity increases, we’re working proactively with state and town officials to ensure that our electric system keeps pace with our customers’ evolving needs.”

A portion of the Cape Cod Rail Trail between Bridge Road and Samoset Road in Eastham will be temporarily closed to accommodate safe installation of the new structures.

Eversource is working with the Department of Conservation and Recreation to provide detour details utilizing Bridge Road for pedestrians and bicyclists who use the trail.

Maps of the detour will be located at both ends of the trail, according to Eversource.

Work is expected to begin on October 13 and be completed by October 31.