Eversource Warns Customers to be Mindful of Scams

HYANNIS – Eversource is warning customers about new techniques that scammers may use to try and steal their personal information and money.

The utility company said that the classic scam usually involves a caller threatening to disconnect a customer’s electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill demanding immediate payment.

Eversource said that, lately, scammers will utilize a real employee’s name and offer a discount on the customer’s electric bill, while some emails from scammers have contained the Eversource logo.

“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting customers, and that’s why we’re always working to raise awareness,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.

“If you receive an email, phone call or visit at your front door and it doesn’t feel right, don’t panic and don’t pay. We will never threaten to disconnect your service or demand instant payment.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scammers have increased their calls, texts, emails and in-person visits to try and convince customers to make payments to avoid service disruptions, said Eversource.

The utility company said that scammers are opportunities and will often target the most vulnerable of the general public, including senior citizens and low-income communities.

Business owners and even major manufacturers are also targets for scammers, who may call and try to disrupt the most critical hours of operation with threats of cutting service.

Eversource said that representatives will never demand instant payment over the phone, require the use of prepaid debit cards or request customers to meet at a payment center to make a payment.

The company also asks customers to never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door, or online, even if they look legitimate.

Eversource said that even caller ID can be manipulated by scammers, so customers should always be on their guard.

Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment will receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service, said Eversource.

Customers can always verify that they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their account such as the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.

Those who believe that they have been targeted by an improper solicitation are urged by Eversource to contact local law enforcement, as well as Eversource directly at (800) 592 2000 to verify any contact.