Ex-tribal Chairman’s Casino Bribery Trial Set for April

January 31, 2022

Former Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell
capecod.com file photo

BOSTON (AP) — A former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe will have his day in court to face bribery, extortion and other charges related to the tribe’s planned casino project.

Cedric Cromwell’s criminal trial opens April 19 in Boston federal court after being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal prosecutors say Cromwell used his position to extort tens of thousands of dollars in bribes and engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with David DeQuattro, the owner of a Rhode Island architecture firm.

Cromwell’s lawyer didn’t comment Monday.

DeQuattro’s lawyer said his client simply donated to Cromwell’s political campaign.

The Associated Press

