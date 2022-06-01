Experts: Everything Points to Another Busy Hurricane Season

NEW YORK (AP) – Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it’s looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic.

And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years. There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years.

Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico’s Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle, and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.

By Seth Borenstein, Associated Press