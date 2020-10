HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District is holding its Fall Shop Local Day on Saturday, October 17.

Bargains throughout the area will be offered as a way to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally this season. Discounts include offers on clothing, jewelry, food, and more.

To learn more and to see a full list of participating businesses, visit the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District’s website by clicking here.