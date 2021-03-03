Falmouth Accepting Grant Applications For Struggling Small Businesses

FALMOUTH – Local small and mid-sized businesses of the Town of Falmouth suffering from financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now receive grants from the town and Falmouth EDIC.

Eligible businesses will be located in Falmouth and make less than $1.5 million a year in sales.

The business should have five employees or less (not including the owner) and be able to provide proof of financial issues caused by the virus.

There are also limits to who can apply based on the amount the business owner themselves typically earns within a year.

Other eligibility criteria will be listed on the website of the Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation, here.

The grants can reach a maximum of $10,000 and will be given on a first come, first served basis. Applications will be accepted until March 31 or whenever the funding runs out.

The funding is being offered through the Community Development Block Grant program from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter