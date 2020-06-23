Falmouth, Chatham and Yarmouth Residents Approve Number of Articles at Town Meetings

FALMOUTH – Falmouth residents approved the partial allocation of money to spend on a diversity outreach coordinator and funding to hire two police officers and firefighters at Town Meeting on Monday night.

The gathering was held outside at Falmouth High School.

It was one of three town meetings held across the Cape.

In Chatham at Veterans Field, some of the articles on the warrant, including the site of the proposed new senior center, a petition to ban single-use plastic water bottles and the proposal to change the name of selectmen to select board, were put off until the September town meeting.

A child care voucher program, $206,000 for repairs to the Eldredge Public Library and the town’s $31.8 million operating budget were among the articles that passed at town meeting.

In Yarmouth, voters gathered at Mattacheese Middle School to approve the town’s $39.9 million operating budget and $35.9 million for the town’s assessment of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District’s budget.

The appropriation of $5.2 million for the design, permitting and construction related to the first phase of Yarmouth’s wastewater collection system was also approved by residents.