Falmouth Christmas Parade Steps off Sunday

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 60th Annual Christmas Parade will step off at noon on Sunday. The route will run from the intersection of Dillingham Avenue and Davis Straits, down Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.

No parking will be allowed on any road along the route and parked vehicles will be towed starting at 10:00 am. Parking is prohibited until the parade concludes at approximately 2:00 pm.

The following is the full staging and line up from the Falmouth Chamber: