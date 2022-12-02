You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday

Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday

December 2, 2022

FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4.

The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green.

Residents are advised that parking along any road on the route is forbidden, as towing will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday and continue until the event wraps up at around 2 p.m.

Dillingham Ave will be closed from 8 a.m. until roughly 1:30 p.m. due to parade staging.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., Davis Straits will also be blocked off between the traffic lights at Jones Road and Falmouth Heights Road. At that same time, Main Street will be shut down between Falmouth Heights Road and the Village Green.

The rain date is Sunday, December 11.

To learn more, visit the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 