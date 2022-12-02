Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday

FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4.

The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green.

Residents are advised that parking along any road on the route is forbidden, as towing will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday and continue until the event wraps up at around 2 p.m.

Dillingham Ave will be closed from 8 a.m. until roughly 1:30 p.m. due to parade staging.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., Davis Straits will also be blocked off between the traffic lights at Jones Road and Falmouth Heights Road. At that same time, Main Street will be shut down between Falmouth Heights Road and the Village Green.

The rain date is Sunday, December 11.

To learn more, visit the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.