Falmouth Clothing, Textile Drop-Off Taking Place June 17

FALMOUTH – A clothing and textile drop-off event will be held at Falmouth High School on Saturday, June 17.

In the wake of a statewide ban that recently went into effect that prohibits the disposal of textiles and clothing from being thrown into trash or recycling bins, the town is inviting residents to properly dispose of accepted materials.

Things such as mattresses and cushions will not be accepted at the event.

Participants can drive up to the school and drop their bagged and cleaned materials inside of a collection trailer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.’

For a full list of what will and will not be accepted, click here.