Falmouth Considers Best Use Of Opioid Settlement Funds

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials gave an update on potential plans for using money from recent opioid lawsuit settlements to help the community.

Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson Staub said Falmouth has started to see funds from class action lawsuits the town and the state were involved with.

“The amount of funding to be received is still very much a moving target,” he said at the November 21 meeting of the town’s select board.

Johnson Staub said that Human Services Director Suzie Hauptmann has been working with local officials on a plan for allocating the money.

Johnson Staub said in addition to receiving guidance from state and regional officials on the best use of the funds, Hauptmann is also seeking community input on how the money should be allocated.

“By seeking input from individuals and communities directly impacted by substance use disorders,” he said.

Johnson Staub is considering forming a working group to identify where the money would be best spent. The group would include Hauptmann along with a member of the Human Services committee and a member of the Commission on Substance Use.

Four Falmouth residents with professional or life experience related to the impacts of opioid use disorder would also be part of the group.

State officials previously outlined areas where they planned to direct the funds, including fentanyl testing for people struggling with addiction and increased methadone services through mobile units.

Johnson Staub said he will continue to update the board on the working group and appropriating the opioid abatement funds.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter