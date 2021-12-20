Falmouth COVID Report Follows Trend of Increasing Numbers

FALMOUTH – In the most recent COVID-19 update from the Falmouth Department of Health, the numbers showed an increase in virus cases.

The update, which was released on December 17, revealed a 5.52% positivity rate.

This is an increase of almost a full percentage point, with the last update having shown a 4.58% positivity rate.

There were 88 cases bringing Falmouth’s total case count to 2,431 with 28 probable cases.

An average of 12 to 13 new cases were recorded per day.

Both the Delta variant and the newer Omicron variant are driving the increase in cases throughout the United States.

“If anybody asks whether it’s Omicron or Delta, it’s probably mostly Delta. Omicron hasn’t made its way to high enough numbers yet, but I would be positive that Omicron’s here; it’s everywhere,” said Health Agent Scott McGann during the update.

At this time, booster shots are available and recommended to everyone over the age of 18. Select brands have also been approved for those aged 16-17.

Mask use and social distancing measures are advised to mitigate the spread of the virus.