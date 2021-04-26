Falmouth Designated As Green Community By Governor Baker

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the designation of nine cities and towns as “Green Communities”. The communities are now eligible for over $1.4 million in grant funding.

“We are proud to support the Commonwealth’s municipalities through the Green Communities program to help save on energy costs and contribute to the commonwealth’s statewide efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions in 2050,” said Baker.

The town of Falmouth was one of the communities included in the designation and received over $188,000.

Since it was created, the Green Communities Program has awarded over $137 million in grant funding.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our cities and towns have overcome significant obstacles to protect public health while continuing to make progress toward our shared energy and environmental goals,” said Baker.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter