Falmouth Farm Awarded Climate Smart Grant

FALMOUTH – Tony Andrews Farm in Falmouth will be receiving $10,920 from the Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP) to help with adapting to changes from climate conditions.

The state recently announced the CSAP grants which will give $1.75 million to 56 Massachusetts agricultural operations.

“Our farmers see the devastating impacts of climate change every day. They are seizing this opportunity to adopt cutting edge technology and the latest climate science to help lower emissions and promote sustainability,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“We’re proud to support the efforts of our farmers. As extreme storms and severe weather become the new norm, these grants will help protect our farms from the unpredictable weather brought on by climate change,” Healey said.

Officials say that Massachusetts farms will be better able to move the state toward its ambitious climate change goals by striving for financial incentives for practices that will improve soil health, ensure the efficient use of water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Toney Andrews Farm will utilize the grant money to help with the project of a new manure spreader for more efficient work in the future.

CSAP is a competitive grant program that incentivizes voluntary adoption of conservation, solid health, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-smart agricultural practices, allowing agricultural operations to accomplish climate mitigation solutions and ensure economic resiliency.