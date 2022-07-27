Falmouth Heights Mixed-Use Development for Sale

FALMOUTH – A commercial real estate buyer is being sought by Boston-based real estate investment firm Senné for a recently redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights.

The Casino Wharf Condominiums includes a two-story, 5,000-plus foot restaurant and is located at the finish line of the Falmouth Road Race.

The development also includes eight residential condominiums, as well as additional amenities including a covered garage with 26-car capacity, a 54-space valet parking lot, and waterfront view.

Representatives of the firm said that they expect the property to continue to gain value for the buyer amid the Cape’s hot real estate market.