Falmouth High School Graduation Cancelled

July 25, 2020

FALMOUTH – Last night Falmouth High school Canceled their Graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 after several seniors were exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement Falmouth school officials said,  “We learned that some Falmouth High School seniors were potentially exposed to COVID-19. As a result of this new development, the School Committee held an Emergency School Committee to discuss the concerns and potential risks of holding an in-person graduation. Given the information before the School Committee, and out of an abundance of caution, the School Committee voted to cancel the in-person graduation. It was an extremely difficult decision. We are so incredibly disheartened about disappointing our graduates”

