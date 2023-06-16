You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth High School to Host Waste Collection Event Saturday

Falmouth High School to Host Waste Collection Event Saturday

June 16, 2023

FALMOUTH – A household hazardous waste collection event is taking place Saturday, June 17, at Falmouth High School.

Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich residents–along with those stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod–will be able to drop off things like cleaning chemicals, auto fluids, and paints for safe disposal. These materials can be toxic to trash and local sources of water.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

For more details, including a list of what is and is not acceptable for disposal, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 