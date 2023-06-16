Falmouth High School to Host Waste Collection Event Saturday

FALMOUTH – A household hazardous waste collection event is taking place Saturday, June 17, at Falmouth High School.

Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich residents–along with those stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod–will be able to drop off things like cleaning chemicals, auto fluids, and paints for safe disposal. These materials can be toxic to trash and local sources of water.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

For more details, including a list of what is and is not acceptable for disposal, click here.