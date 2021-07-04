Falmouth Hospital Recognized Nationally for Stroke Care

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Hospital has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for its strides in stroke care.

From the CDC’s Paul Coverdell National Acute Stroke Program, the hospital receives the Coverdell Award for achieving “Door to CT within 25 minutes from arrival for at least 75 percent of stroke patients,” as measured by the Coverdell Program and announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Falmouth Hospital was also honored with the Coverdell Stroke Systems of Care partnership award for creating higher standards of care with Emergency Medical Service and post-acute facilities.

“These recognitions are a testament to central focus on quality and safety,” said President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Mike Lauf in a statement.

“Continuous improvement in stroke care and achieving the highest quality standards are among the many ways we demonstrate our commitment to providing exceptional patient care.”

According to Cape Cod Healthcare, stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the Commonwealth.

More information on the healthcare provider’s stroke care can be found on their website.