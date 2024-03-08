Falmouth Man Faces Weapons Charges

BOSTON – State charges are being filed against a Cape Cod man for unlawful weapons.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says Scott LaPanne of East Falmouth was arraigned in District Court on nearly 50 criminal counts for possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device, as well as possession of a silencer and unlicensed ammunition.

Homeland Security Investigations began looking into LaPanne for allegedly purchasing firearm parts on the Internet. According to the Attorney General’s office, LaPanne was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended license on February 29th, and law enforcement then obtained a search warrant of his home and found the evidence.

A federal judge last December upheld the Massachusetts assault weapons ban which was passed in 1998.

“I am deeply proud of the work conducted by my office and our partnership with Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies in this case,” said A.G. Andrea Campbell. “As we work to protect our residents and children, removing unlawfully possessed weapons including assault weapons and large capacity magazines off the streets will continue to be a priority for the office.”