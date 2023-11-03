Falmouth Man Indicted for Pedestrian Hit and Run in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – It was recently announced by Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois that David Eldredge Jr. of Falmouth, has been indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury, for his role relating to the hit and run of two pedestrians.

Elderedge was indicted on the charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, attaching plates to conceal ID, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle among others.

On August 14, Falmouth Police responded to the area of 117 Main Street in Falmouth for a report of a Motorcycle and Pedestrian accident.

It was reported that a male suspect hit two victims in the crosswalk.

Reports alleged that the suspect picked up his motorcycle and fled the scene prior to first responders arriving.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Falmouth Police Department.

Eldredge will be scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court for an arraignment.