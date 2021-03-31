Falmouth on the List of ’30 Most Charming Small Cities in the USA’

FALMOUTH – Falmouth was named one of the “30 Most Charming Small Cities in the USA” in an article on travelmag.com

In the article by Paul Stafford, Falmouth is said to have a “laid-back rural charm” with classic Cape Cod scenery.

The Nobska Lighthouse and wildlife refuges are also cited as potential draws of Falmouth.

Falmouth was founded before the Revolutionary War.

Whaling and sheep husbandry were poplar trades back when the town was established.

During the War of 1812, Falmouth was almost invaded by sea from the British.

It was settled not too long after Plymouth Colony was established.

The town possesses several historic districts such as Waquoit and Falmouth Village Green.

According to the article, proximity to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, the beaches, and waterfront seafood shacks are also some of the advantages of Falmouth.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter