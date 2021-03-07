Falmouth Reflects On Operations During Pandemic

FALMOUTH – Town halls across Cape Cod have had many of their daily operations affected for the last year by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really effected our daily operations here at town hall, to their great credit Falmouth employees have continued to report to town hall, and town administrative offices,” said Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso.

Town hall and administrative offices in Falmouth were closed for a portion of the pandemic. However, town services continued unaffected, and town hall and offices reopened after Labor Day, with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Many town meeting have been postponed or shifted to a virtual format for the last year, which has resulted in challenges for towns.

Falmouth’s 2020 April meeting was postponed until June and held outdoors at Falmouth High School’s synthetic turf field. At that meeting only essential warrant articles were discussed.

Town meeting in Falmouth was then transferred to a virtual format this past January. The virtual meeting was attended by over 200 town meeting members.

“We had some in house learning to do, and some familiarity to encourage, but at the end of the day everyone stepped up and realized it was about getting the job done,” said Suso.

Falmouth hopes to return to providing services in a more normal fashion in the coming months.

“We look forward to an eventual return to situations that are bit more normal, that would allow for in person meetings to return, subject to any adjustments that the governor makes to his emergency orders,” said Suso