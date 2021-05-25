Falmouth Road Race Returns with 8,000 Runners

FALMOUTH – After approval by the Falmouth Select Board, the Falmouth Road Race will return this summer with over 8,000 participants.

Runners will be in-person for the upcoming event on Sunday, August 15.

The reduced field will have a limited number of spaces, with priority going to those who registered during the initial registration window previously and selected the “If given the chance, I would like to run in Falmouth” option.

Participants can also be guaranteed an in-person spot by running for one of 164 different charities, a list of which may be found here.

“On the heels of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement lifting all coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts effective May 29, and after close consultation with the Town of Falmouth, public safety officials, our medical team, and our partners, we are excited to announce a field of 8,000 in-person runners for the 49th ASICS Falmouth Road Race,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc. Board of Directors in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome athletes back to Falmouth for this summer tradition and we look forward to welcoming a full field for our 50th running next August.”

The Falmouth Road Race will still feature a virtual Kids At-Home Challenge and its At-Home Edition, where participants can run 7 miles in their own neighborhoods between August 7 and 14.

Event organizers said that the organization is “striving to be consistent in its mission, continuing to provide its dedicated athletes, enthusiasts, and the community with an event to be proud of and one that supports people in need.”

Registration for the event can be done on the Falmouth Road Race website.