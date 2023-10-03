Falmouth Schools Bridging Gap Between Pickleball Players and Neighbors

FALMOUTH – To help bridge the gap between neighbors concerned about noise and eager players, Falmouth High School officials have decided to only paint half of the eight new tennis courts under construction for pickleball.

Initial plans called for all of the courts to be lined for pickleball, but a request came through to only paint four of the courts furthest away from Gifford Street, said Superintendent Lori S. Duerr at a recent school committee meeting.

They added that pickleball noise is no longer a disturbance at about 500 feet—roughly the distance from the courts to be painted and the nearest homes.

The report comes as committees and town meetings across the Cape hear comments and debates on pickleball noise as the sport gains popularity.

The Falmouth High courts are expected to be completed this month.