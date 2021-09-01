Falmouth COVID-19 Positive Test Rates Decline Slightly

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Health Department recently held its weekly COVID-19 update, reporting that 1,689 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Falmouth since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 20 confirmed cases during the 7-day period ending August 26, as well as six probable cases.
Falmouth’s percent of positivity is 1.78%, down from 2.25% last week.
Falmouth has recorded an average of about 20 confirmed cases per week over the past five weeks.
“We would all like to see it lower, but if we had a low vaccination rate, those counts would definitely be a lot higher with Delta,” said Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann.
McGann attributed the low positivity rates to high vaccination rates and adherence to local mask advisories.
On May 25, the Town of Falmouth issued a mask advisory recommending that unvaccinated people and those with compromised immune systems wear a mask while indoors.
Vaccinated individuals are also advised to wear a mask indoors in areas of high transmission.
“We’re on an upward trend, but a much slighter ramp up in increasing cases than we were seeing in winter to early spring of this year,” he said.
In the weeklong period ending August 26, there were three hospitalizations, a decrease from four the week before.
The lowest rate of hospitalization occurred in June, when there were only three cases over the entire month.
“There’s been an uptick,” said McGann, “but not at a point where hospitals are stressed like you hear about in the news in some other states like Louisiana and Florida.”
Statewide, total cases have risen to about 1,700 cases per day, up from about 1,300 per day the week prior.
Statewide, there has been an average of five to ten deaths per day.
Over 70% of Falmouth’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with 78% having received at least one dose,
Statewide, less than 1 percent of all fully vaccinated individuals have had breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with hospitalizations among fully vaccinated individuals at 0.01%.
McGann reported that third doses of the vaccine are on the horizon, which town officials are recommending for immunocompromised individuals.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder by clicking here.
Testing services are available at several locations, including CVS and Falmouth Hospital.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter