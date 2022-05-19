Falmouth Select Board Seeking Input on Mayflower Wind Pitch

FALMOUTH – Input on the Mayflower Wind proposal is being sought by the Falmouth Select Board.

Residents will have a chance to provide their thoughts on the project, which would bring an underground electric cable to the town via offshore wind energy turbines.

The Select Board in Falmouth has yet to make an endorsement, one way or the other, on Mayflower Wind’s pitch.

A public forum will be held at the Lawrence School along Lakeview Avenue on Wednesday, June 8. Mayflower Wind representatives will be on hand to give an overview of the proposal and answer questions from residents. The event will begin at 6 p.m.