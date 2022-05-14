Falmouth Select Board Takes Action to Remove Town Manager

FALMOUTH – After Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso declined to resign at the request of the select board, members have taken steps to remove him from the position.

At the meeting that saw unanimous approval for the action, the board’s Chair Douglas Brown said it was the result of a deteriorating relationship between the board and Suso.

“It became clear at our last meeting that the relationship between the town manager and select board was broken beyond repair,” said Brown.

The move follows a negative performance review of Suso by the board, which said there was lacking communication between the board and town manager, as well as a poor rapport with town residents.

Suso said that he has continuously received the support of town voters for his initiatives and that his performance review was graded along metrics not outlined in his contract.

Through the motion, Assistant Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub has been authorized to assume the town manager’s duties.

Suso said that his attorney was in contact with the board on the matter.