Falmouth Takes Next Steps on Title 5 as Town Meeting Looms

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has taken the next steps required to absolve its residents of potentially having to make costly septic system upgrades in the wake of recent changes to the state’s Title 5 regulations.

The select board voted to recommend Watershed Permit Notices of Intent for all Falmouth watersheds designated by the State as Nitrogen Sensitive Areas.

Town officials said that more steps will need to be taken by voters at town meeting to move ahead with the permits.

Falmouth officials said they could have a challenge meeting the new, stricter regulations on nitrogen impaired watersheds, as the town has a disproportionately large number of watersheds compared to other Cape communities.

Officials from both the town and state said that there are possible extensions available for meeting the required state timelines of 20 years.

The notices of intent will be filed by January 7.

The watershed permits must be applied for within the next 7 years, said Wastewater Superintendent Amy Lowell during the most recent select board meeting.

Falmouth town meeting will be November 13.