Falmouth To Hold Rescheduled Clothing And Textile Collection This Weekend

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Department of Public Works has announced that its fall clothing and textile collection event which was postponed due to bad weather has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

The event will be held in the parking lot in front of the Falmouth Senior Center and Gus Canty Recreation Center at 790 Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is self-serve, with a collection trailer on site to allow drive-up and drop-off and will benefit the Falmouth Public Elementary School PTOs.

Residents are encouraged to bring their excess textiles and clothes, with collected materials being gathered to be resold, repurposed, and recycled.

Residents are also encouraged to donate clean, seasonally appropriate clothing for the winter months at local thrift stores.

Clothing and textiles were added to the state’s Waste Ban List in 2022.

Accepted items include clothing, footwear, household linens such as towels, sheets, and raps, and accessories such as gloves, scarves and bags.

Ineligible items include mattresses, foam products, and carpets.

A full list of eligible and ineligible items can be found on the town’s website by clicking here.