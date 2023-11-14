Family Table Collaborative Prepares for Thanksgiving

YARMOUTH – Thanksgiving is a very special time of year for many families and the Family Table Collaborative of Cape Cod is once again doing what they can to make sure everyone in the region has a way to get a big meal for the holiday.

The organization is once again pre-making meals for the community which Jeni Wheeler, Executive Director of the Family Table Collaborative, said will be north of 1,200 dinners this year. They will also open their doors again, for the second straight year, for a meal on Thanksgiving.

“There was a mural painted at the Collaborative when we first started that said ‘everyone has a seat at our table’, and it’s something that I truly believe in from the depths of my soul. So for me it is the cornerstone of how we do what we do,” Wheeler said.

The meal at the Family Table Collaborative on Thanksgiving will have 225 spaces available for those looking to eat with the community on the holiday, and organization officials consider the meal a “pay what you can” event.

Last year at the event there were donations of many sizes, said Wheeler, some people were only able to give a few dollars but showed pride in being able to contribute, while others were able to make much larger donations to help a cause they felt so strongly about.

“All of them ate in the same dining room, ate from the same buffet, it impacted everybody that was in the room, and it meant so much to me to be able to open our facility to the community directly,” said Wheeler.

She went on to say that if anyone in the region is in need of a place to have Thanksgiving for any reason, they should come to the Family Table Collaborative for a great event that brings the community together.