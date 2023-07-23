Fatal Boat Crash in Dennis

DENNIS – On Friday July 21, at approximately 9:01 p.m. the Dennis Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis that led them to find that a 17-year-old female occupant of the boat was unaccounted for.

The body of the female was recovered by Dennis Fire-Rescue personnel and the regional dive team reports Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Preliminary information received by investigators established that the vessel, a regulator equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines bearing Alabama registration, was occupied by six individuals including the female, at the time of the crash.

The location of the crash was identified as the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina in Sesuit Harbor.

Other occupants of the boat were treated for their injuries at the Cape Cod Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Dennis Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

The female was pronounced deceased at the scene, but out of respect for the privacy of her family, her identity is not being released.