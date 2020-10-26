You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FBI Investigating Fire Set in Boston Ballot Drop Box

FBI Investigating Fire Set in Boston Ballot Drop Box

October 26, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack.”

The FBI said it’s investigating.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown.

Boston Police said an arson investigation is underway and released surveillance images of a person near the ballot box at that time.

Officials said there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 