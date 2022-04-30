You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Sets June Meetings on COVID Vaccines for Youngest Kids

April 30, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration has set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children.

The FDA said Friday it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21, and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccines in tots and babies. The dates are tentative and regulators said they will provide more details later.

The meeting announcements follow months of frustration from families impatient for a chance to vaccinate their young children, along with complaints from politicians bemoaning the slow pace of the process.

From The Associated Press

