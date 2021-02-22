You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Drop Legal Battle over Tribe’s Reservation Status

February 22, 2021

MASHPEE (AP)-The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe scored a legal victory Friday when the U.S. Interior Department withdrew a Trump administration appeal that aimed to revoke federal reservation designation for the tribe’s land in Massachusetts.

A federal judge in 2020 blocked the U.S. Interior Department from revoking the tribe’s reservation designation. The Trump administration appealed the decision, but the Interior Department on Friday moved to dismiss the motion. A judge granted the motion and dismissed the case.

The tribe’s vice chair Jessie Little Doe Baird called it a triumph.

The dispute stems from the tribe’s plans to build a $1 billion casino in Massachusetts.

From The Associated Press

