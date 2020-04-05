Feds Moving Forward with Replacement of Bourne and Sagamore Bridges

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Federal officials are moving forward with replacement of the bridges that connect Cape Cod to mainland Massachusetts.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday approved the final report on the project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two new spans.

The agency says it must now design the bridges and determine how they’ll be financed.

The cost for the project is estimated at about $1 billion.

The current spans over the Cape Cod Canal are more than 80 years old.

The agency had determined it would be cheaper to replace the spans than rehabilitate the current ones.