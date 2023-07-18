FEMA Reimburses Massachusetts For COVID Testing

BOSTON – FEMA recently announced that it is awarding over $72.5 million to reimburse the state for money spent to provide testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $71,521,391 in grant funding will cover costs accrued to provide self-testing services and shipping and ordering over-the-counter rapid tests with state contractor Color Health, Inc.

From December 2020 to June 2022, provider-based and state-operated testing sites conducted 2.563,326 COVID tests.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region I Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.

“Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery,” she said.

FEMA has provided over $1.9 billion in Public Assistance grants since the start of the pandemic.